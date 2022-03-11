WATCH: Kim Woo Bin & Han Ji Min steer their push and pull relationship in ‘Our Blues’ teaser

On February 11, the upcoming omnibus 'Our Blues' by tvN introduced its third couple. Starring Kim Woo Bin and Han Ji Min as two habitants of the sunny Jeju Island. Their story is something for the books as can be seen in the latest teaser.

It begins with Lee Young Ok (Han Ji Min) walking up to Park Jeong Joon (Kim Woo Bin) and calculating his height. “185 cm?” When people ask what their relationship is, she answers, “It’s the relationship between a ship’s captain and a hanyeo (a female diver).” Their story further develops when she calls out to him in many ways and he has a good time cycling around with her. With small things, they find happiness in each other’s company.

She admits that she is aware of all the rumours about her. Park Jeong Joon wonders if he can really love the woman who keeps meeting so many other men. With a suspenseful sound, she asks if he has decided on the answer to her question and he affirms.

Watch below.

‘Our Blues’ is the story of the people of Jeju Island who have come together from different walks of life and are now entangled with each other. It stars an outstanding cast lineup including Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin, Han Ji Min, Cha Seung Won and multiple others who have been roped in to present their various stories.

‘Our Blues’ is set to premiere on April 9 at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 P IST).

