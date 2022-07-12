WATCH: Kim Woo Bin, Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Tae Ri & more gear up to save the planet in exciting ‘Alien’ trailer

The main trailer for part 1 of 'Alien' has been released. The released main trailer draws attention from the start with the appearance of a 'guard' (Kim Woo Bin) imprisoning an alien prisoner in a human body. Then, in 1391, Goryeo ultimatum master 'Mureuk' (Ryu Jun Yeol), a thundering wife 'Ah Yi An' (Kim Tae Ri), two gods from Samgaksan, 'Heukseol' (Yeom Jung Ah) and 'Cheong Un' (Jo Woo Jin), and 'Ja Jang' (Kim Ui Seong), a figure in a mask, surrounding the new sword and revealing different purposes, raises curiosity and heightens the sense of immersion in the relationship of those who will change in the future.

In 2022, the aerial action of an alien airship gliding through the city center behind the warning message of 'Thunder', which senses danger due to the escape of an alien prisoner, catches the eye. The appearance of the 'Guard' chasing after an alien airship among the crowds who became confused by an unidentified attack heralds a spectacular development that will unfold in the wake of an alien prisoner's escape.

Following the intense performances of characters from Goryeo and modern times, including detective Moon Do Seok (So Ji Sub), who is chased by aliens, the appearance of aliens revealing reality with the words of “All imaginary boundaries are collapsing this summer” is a total of various genres.

It gives a glimpse of the highlights of the concentrated film and amplifies expectations. Part 1 of 'Alien', which released the main trailer containing the thrilling story and attractions that overturned the imagination, is scheduled to be released on July 20.

