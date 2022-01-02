WATCH: Kim Yo Han displays his two polar opposite personalities in ‘Illusion’ visual short films

On January 2, Kim Yo Han unveils two visual short films for the upcoming album ‘Illusion’ and he looks absolutely stunning in both of them! In one, he has worn an all black outfit and in a dark setting with an apple in front of him. The intense stare gave the viewers a peek into one of the concepts.

The next video showed off a more softer version of him in the frilly white suit and the soft smile he adorned added more mystery as the viewers tried to dissect the true concept of the album. The album releases on January 10.

In other news, Kim Yo Han attended the '2021 KBS Drama Awards' held at KBS in Seoul on December 31st, 2021 and received the ‘Rookie of the Year’ award for the KBS 2TV drama 'School 2021', said, "Actually, I was enjoying the show and feeling grateful to be a part of the awards ceremony. The moment my name was called, I was so surprised that I almost fell down.”

Then, he said, “Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to stand here,” referring to the cast, crew, and family of 'School 2021' in turn. Next, he took the stage once again with the 'Best Couple Award' with Jo Yi Hyeon of 'School 2021'.

When asked if there is a role model among the great actors from the 'School' series, Kim Yo Han answered, "Not to mention, everyone" and showed agility. Jo Yi Hyun also gave the same answer, revealing a bright atmosphere befitting the Best Couple Award.

Kim Yo Han is currently playing the role of 'Gong Ki Joon' in KBS 2TV 'School 2021', portraying the image of an 18-year-old. In particular, he naturally leads the narrative of the drama by displaying perfect chemistry with the actors. After showing the character's growth narrative every time, people are curious about what kind of acting he will show in the future.

