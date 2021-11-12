WATCH: Kim Yo Han, Jo Yi Hyun, Chu Young Woo & Hwang Bo Reum Byeol’s secret ridden story in ‘School 2021’

This edition of the ‘School’ series follows 4 students who set themselves apart from the crowd by choosing to follow their own path instead of going where the world goes. These classmates dream to carve their own world with passion and compassion by the side, entangling career, friendships, love, heartbreaks into their school lives.

A devastated Gong Ki Joon (Kim Yo Han) lies helpless on the ring after quitting his favourite sport wondering, “Now what do I do?” A complete contrast to him is Jin Ji Won (Jo Yi Hyun) who knows exactly what she wants and is going for it. “I’ve wanted to be a carpenter since elementary school. That has not changed even once.”

Enemies or Lovers? The other students who observe the coinciding meets of the two, place bets. And in the midst of it, Jung Young Joo (Chu Young Woo) locks horns with Gong Ki Joon as a past incident plays over showing a bike accident. “Don’t talk to me. Because I don’t want to die.” However, he’s sweet towards Jin Ji Won, treating her warmly. Kang Seo Young (Hwang Bo Reum Byeol) is fixated on the new guy, unlike her usual personality.

The story is woven further when Kang Seo Young asks someone to start dating her. Jin Ji Won is confused between the 2 boys, Gong Ki Joon who she recalls being “small” and Jung Young Joo who she thinks. “He doesn’t seem like a bad person.”

‘School 2021’ opens its gates on November 17 at 9:30 PM KST (6 PM IST).

