WATCH: Kim Yoo Jung & Ahn Hyo Seop entangled in dangerous love in new clip of ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’

On August 26, SBS released a highlight clip from their upcoming drama ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ that will begin airing soon. The story will have Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop as leads take on the roles of Hong Chun Gi and Ha Ram. A complex situation, danger, politics and more await the two as they try to live through their love in the Joseon era.

The clip shows a young Hong Chun Gi and Ha Ram in soiled clothes as Ha Ram becomes curious about her name. A shy Hong Chun Gi can only repeat ‘Hong’ making Ha Ram confused.

Further, Hong Chun Gi is admired by the palace workers as she is the only female painter of her time and prides in her hard work. Ha Ram’s younger self is remembered for a rumour that he lost his sight because of a rain ritual 19 years ago.

Another scene cuts in where a frantic Hong Chun Gi enters Ha Ram’s palanquin and notices his peculiar eyes, calling them beautiful. Ha Ram responds with how others think of him as a sea monster instead.

Prince Yangmyung (played by Gong Myung) is on a quest to find the original painter of a painting he is captivated with, only to land on Hong Chun Gi who does not believe that he is the Prince and counters by calling herself the Prince’s wife. A bemused Yangmyung wishes to court Hong Chun Gi with the help of Ha Ram but is denied.

Amidst palace politics and dead guards, a painter to restore the King’s portrait must be found. Hong Chun Gi and Ha Ram find themselves in a predicament where they cannot take their feelings for each other ahead as a secret stops them. Will the two end up together? Watch below.

‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ is a historical drama series helmed by SBS based on a novel of the same name and is slated to air on SBS and Viki from August 30 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: NCT's Doyoung shows support for his brother Gong Myung by sending THIS on the sets of 'Lovers Of The Red Sky'

Will you watch this drama? Let us know below.