WATCH: KINGDOM members look enraged as well as exquisite in the ‘Black Crown’ concept trailer

KINGDOM marked the beginning of 'Dark Fantasy', with a concept trailer which showed a dark and intense feeling that had never been seen before. The video, which started with the aurora in the mysterious night sky, reached its climax with the appearance of the main character, Ivan, and aroused curiosity about the comeback album. The appearance of 'Snow Kingdom', where light and darkness coexist, which is the background of this album, also caught the eye.

KINGDOM debuted on February 18, 2021 with their debut mini album ‘History of KINGDOM: Part I. Arthur' and the title track ‘Excalibur’. Safe to say, they have one of the most unique and interesting group concepts- each member represents a king in history. Dan (King Dan of Denmark), Arthur (King Arthur Pendragon), Mujin (First Emperor of Japan, Emperor Jinmu), Louis (King Louis XIV), Ivan (King Ivan IV), Jahan (Shah Jahan) and Chiwoo (King Chiyou of China)- these are the stage names of all the members. The Medieval concept is very rarely used as a MV concept, let alone as a group concept, therefore KINGDOM will have a lot of eyes on them and with the way they have planned their themes and storyline- we are sure that they’ll impress those eyes!

KINGDOM released two types of individual concept photos and entered the comeback countdown. GF Entertainment, posted t individual concept photos for the upcoming album and they look amazing. Seven members, including Ivan of the 'Snow Kingdom', showed different charms through two costumes, embodying the appearance of a king. In particular, they raised expectations for a comeback by emphasizing dazzling visuals in addition to the unique worldview and concept of a 'fantasy idol'.

KINGDOM will release their third mini-album 'History of Kingdom: Part 3 Ivan' at 2:30 pm IST on October 21st and begin full-fledged comeback activities.

