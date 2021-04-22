  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Watch: Kingdom Round 2 teaser performance clips out; check out groups' song switch choices

The six groups have decided the songs they’re going to perform in Round 2. Check them out here.
4924 reads Mumbai Updated: April 22, 2021 04:15 pm
Watch: Kingdom Round 2 teaser performance clips out; check out groups' song switch choices
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mnet’s Kingdom Legendary War is turning out to be more spectacular than ever imagined. With stunning stage props, the survival reality show looks extravagant in all its aspects. Round 2 is about the groups switching songs with another group in the show and performing it by giving it their own touch. 

Mnet dropped a video of the groups’ decision process and small glimpses of the performances on April 22. In the video, the advantage of selecting the group first starts with ATEEZ, as they won number 1 in their initial round rankings. ATEEZ chose their sunbaes, iKON. The next team who had the choice to switch with their preferred team was Stray Kids, who decided to switch with BTOB. After this, SF9 and THE BOYZ were naturally paired together. 

 

After the decision making, the clip also shows brief glimpses of the groups’ performances, revealing the songs the groups chose to perform. The video ended with groups wondering if ATEEZ would take the number 1 spot again, after showing a legendary stage. iKON will be performing ATEEZ’s ‘INCEPTION’ while ATEEZ will be performing iKON’s ‘RHYTHM TA’. BTOB will cover Stray Kids’ ‘Back Door’ and Stray Kids chose BTOB’s ‘I’ll Be Your Main’. Lastly, SF9 chose THE BOYZ’ ‘THe Stealer’ while THE BOYZ chose SF9’s ‘O Sole Mio’. All of the performances look stunning and fans eagerly await the fourth episode of the show. 

 

Episode 4 of Mnet Kingdom will air at 7:50 PM KST, i.e. 4:20 PM IST! 

 

Check out the preview clip below: 

 

Also Read: BTS' V teases a short acoustic track on Twitter, Is KTH1 coming sooner than we thought?

For more Korean industry updates, stay tuned with Pinkvilla!

Know more about Mnet Kingdom

What was Kingdom's first round?
Kingdom: Legendary War's first round was To The World, where they had to showcase an extraordinary version of their hit songs, a stage that they would want the whole world to know of.
Has ATEEZ won the first round?
ATEEZ has won Rank 1 in initial ranking, i.e. based on competing group's scores and experts panel votes. The final ranking is yet to be revealed.

Credits :News1

You may like these
Mnet’s Kingdom releases first round results; also drops performances of iKON, BTOB and The Boyz
Mnet Kingdom: Here is everything you need to know about Korea's biggest battle of the boy bands
ATEEZ, AB6IX, BTOB Eunkwang, Weeekly & more join hands for climate change in kstars4claimate campaign
ATEEZ talks about winning No. 1 in initial rankings of Round 1 of Kingdom with their fiery performance
#KPOPUNPOPULAROPINIONS takes over Twitter; Here are our best picks from Netizens' unpopular Kpop opinions
Plan your ideal road trip and we'll tell you which ATEEZ song suits your journey!