Watch: Kingdom Round 2 teaser performance clips out; check out groups' song switch choices
Mnet’s Kingdom Legendary War is turning out to be more spectacular than ever imagined. With stunning stage props, the survival reality show looks extravagant in all its aspects. Round 2 is about the groups switching songs with another group in the show and performing it by giving it their own touch.
Mnet dropped a video of the groups’ decision process and small glimpses of the performances on April 22. In the video, the advantage of selecting the group first starts with ATEEZ, as they won number 1 in their initial round rankings. ATEEZ chose their sunbaes, iKON. The next team who had the choice to switch with their preferred team was Stray Kids, who decided to switch with BTOB. After this, SF9 and THE BOYZ were naturally paired together.
After the decision making, the clip also shows brief glimpses of the groups’ performances, revealing the songs the groups chose to perform. The video ended with groups wondering if ATEEZ would take the number 1 spot again, after showing a legendary stage. iKON will be performing ATEEZ’s ‘INCEPTION’ while ATEEZ will be performing iKON’s ‘RHYTHM TA’. BTOB will cover Stray Kids’ ‘Back Door’ and Stray Kids chose BTOB’s ‘I’ll Be Your Main’. Lastly, SF9 chose THE BOYZ’ ‘THe Stealer’ while THE BOYZ chose SF9’s ‘O Sole Mio’. All of the performances look stunning and fans eagerly await the fourth episode of the show.
Episode 4 of Mnet Kingdom will air at 7:50 PM KST, i.e. 4:20 PM IST!
Check out the preview clip below:
