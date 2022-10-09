WATCH: Korean YouTuber tries some classic Indian snacks with Team HallyuTalk
Get introduced to the taste of India, through the words of a Korean native.
India is known to have a strong, flavorful taste in its cuisine, which is among some of the best in the world. The rise of the Hallyu wave in India has further introduced the culture to South Koreans as the exchange of information has also seen a positive rise over the last few years. In turn, this has given a lot of opportunities, employment wise, to citizens of both countries and allowed them to expand their knowledge.
The guest:
In light of the growth of Korean YouTubers’ interest in everything Indian and their rising creation as well as consumption of content around the Indian culture, one YouTuber- Jenna, has found her calling. She takes pride in loving and learning more about the similarities as well as differences in both the sides as well as getting familiar with it, while also taking her audience on the ride with her.
The video:
On her visit to India and to the Pinkvilla office, Jenna was introduced to some new snacks that are commonly found in Indian households. With the HallyuTalk team on her side, she was guided through a list of some unique and delicious food items that take her through the ‘masala’ journey. While she is very generous with her liking, a few curve balls have her quirky side peeking. HallyuTalk’s Seoul Food series goes down the familiar Indian road this time, with a newbie on the passenger side getting a full view of some classic delicacies.
Check out the full video below.