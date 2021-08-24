WATCH: Kwon Eun Bi dances in a wonderland in the ‘Door’ MV

Kwon Eun Bi has made her mind-blowing solo debut! On August 24, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), Kwon Eun Bi revealed the music video for ‘Door’. The singer can be seen wearing a crown with bunny ears, roaming around in a glittery fantasy world. Along with Kwon Eun Bi’s perfect visuals and impeccable vocals, the concept of the MV adds an interesting edge to the song.

The music video captures the artist in various settings. Covered in sparkly clothes and high heels, the video starts with Kwon Eun Bi trapped in a small white room. The singer moves out of the place and starts looking for the right door. As soon as she opens one, she is set free in a beautiful garden with many butterflies. The entire video is full of stunning outfits, gorgeous visuals and what look like references from ‘Alice in Wonderland’.

Here's the MV for 'Door'.

Musically, ‘Door’ is a high-end song from the electro-swing genre with very catchy jazz music and instrumental rhythms. The song is perfect for a fun and adventurous ride or at a theme party with friends. The lyrics of the song are playful and flirtatious as the singer asks her lover to stay by her side even though they belong to a different world.

The song ‘Door’, from her mini-album ‘OPEN’ marked Kwon Eun Bi’s first step into her solo career. Previously, she was a part of the girl group IZ*ONE which disbanded in April this year.

The mini-album consists of a total of six songs, the intro ‘OPEN’, ‘Door’, ‘Amigo’, ‘Blue Eyes’, ‘Rainy Road’ and ‘Eternity’.

What do you feel about Kwon Eun Bi's solo debut? Let us know in the comments below.