WATCH: Kwon Nara and Lee Jin Wook share a love that knows no bounds in ‘Bulgasal’ trailer

Lee Jin Wook and Kwon Nara share a very interesting chemistry in the awaited historical fantasy series ‘Bulgasal’ and we are here for it! The teaser begins with shots of Lee Jin Wook, dressed in a warrior’s attire that belongs to the Joseon dynasty and he’s seen running towards Kwon Nara, whom he has tried to find for 600 years and finally found her in the current times. Kwon Nara was shocked to see the man who haunted her dreams right in front of her. The last words from Lee Jin Wook were, ‘I’m the last monster of the world, the unkillable ‘Bulgasal’’.

‘Bulgasal’ is a fantasy drama that revolves around two characters. The first is a woman who has gone through several reincarnations over the course of 600 years and remembers all of her past lives, and the second is a man who has lived for over 600 years as a bulgasal—a mythical creature that feeds off human blood and is cursed with immortality. Dan Hwal (Lee Jin Wook) used to be human 600 years ago. He turns into a bulgasal during the Joseon dynasty while working as a military official and completing a mission to erase the remnants of the previous dynasty.

Min Sang Un (Kwon Nara), who was once a bulgasal but is reincarnated as a human. After suffering the loss of her mother and twin sister at the hands of an unidentified murderer, Min Sang Un escapes with her younger sister Min Sa Ho and lives quietly in hiding. Although she works hard to conceal her name and identity, the appearance of a bulgasal alters her life of secrecy.

Ok Eul Tae (Lee Joon), another bulgasal living in secrecy. He has enjoyed immorality for the past centuries and has accumulated immense wealth, which he uses to control politicians, businessmen, and the media. With his decadent beauty and overwhelming charisma, he has all the ingredients to be the most powerful figure in Korea. Dan Sol (Gong Seung Yeon) is the daughter of a powerful family who ends up marrying Dan Hwal because of her father. She has something special that others cannot make sense of.

