WATCH: Kyuhyun releases MV teaser for Coffee; is a prequel to Gong Myung and Chae Soo Bin’s story in Moving On

While fans were still reeling from the melancholic, soft looks that Super Junior’s Kyuhyun served us in the 2021 Project: Season ‘Coffee’ teasers, SM Entertainment dropped a completely unpredictable music video teaser! It stars Chae Soo Bin and Gong Myung, the same stars in the singer’s previous track, ‘Moving On’.

The music video shows adorable jealousy between the characters of Soo Bin and Gong Myung during their school days. The actors were previously seen in Kyuhyun’s Winter-themed song, ‘Moving On’ where we saw the lovers’ moments of falling in love and their end - a painful journey of accepting heartbreak and trying to move on. Since the release of the teaser, fans have been gushing about how this was all pre-decided and will give them a prequel to the couple’s love life - showcasing the beginning of their love.

Watch the teaser below:

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun started a rather unique project titled ‘Project: Season’ where he releases a single for each season. He started this in January last year, and released ‘Daydreaming for his summer theme, ‘Daystar’ marking the fall-themed song and lastly, ‘Moving On’ marking the winter-themed song. ‘Moving On’ was released this year in January and now has fans yearning for a full drama featuring Soo Bin and Gong Myung!

Not to mention the fact that SM artists are on a roll this week! Red Velvet’s Wendy, EXO’s Baekhyun’s Bambi, Chanyeol’s Tomorrow - some or the other artists have been releasing their albums or songs, keeping fans extremely busy!

Credits :SM Entertainment

