WATCH: The last official schedule before EXO’s Chanyeol is off to military

EXO’s Chanyeol is off to the military and has been for quite some time now as he enlisted on 29 March 2021. The news had been a disappointing point for his loving fans who promised to wait patiently for his return and continue to shower him with love. Chanyeol is returning the favour by releasing a new video on the 27th of every month.



On 27 July, a behind the scene video of one of Chanyeol’s last official schedules before enlisting was released on the YouTube channel. It happens to be a press meet for his movie ‘The Box’ which was released on 24 March, just days before Chanyeol’s enlistment. The video starts with Chanyeol’s solo poster for the movie and then pans to him getting the makeup done. The singer-actor mentions how he is so busy even just before joining the forces and that he couldn't get much sleep due to nervousness. He thinks that his current hairstyle is similar to the one he had during ‘What a life’, his album with fellow EXO member Sehun.



Chanyeol can be seen moving around the press meet location, meeting the fellow cast and staff members and getting his pictures taken. He then begins an impromptu interview with a lint roller as his mic. Chanyeol mentions how his next schedule will probably be in October or September 2022 reiterating the fact of his enlistment.



Further, Chanyeol can be seen rehearsing lines and speaking them out in front of a camera, probably recording a promotional video for the movie. The video ends with Chanyeol expressing his honour of starring in ‘The Box’ and asks fans to watch and send love to the movie. Watch the video below.

We will wait for your return Chanyeol!

