WATCH: LE SSERAFIM delivers an explosive performance in Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's wife MV

According to the company, LE SSERAFIM released the music video for the B-side song "Eve, Psyche, and Bluebeard's Wife" on May 24 and made it available on the HYBE Labels YouTube channel. The delivered video is made out of significant level movement that demonstrates LE SSERAFIM's exhibition capacity and gets the attention. The gathering dance of the individuals fitting together wonderfully with the serious beat earned an intriguing issue among fans all over the planet just after the delivery.

Eve, Psyche, and Bluebeard's Wife:

Through performances, the members embody the song's message that breaking taboos is the only way to advance, such as moving like a marionette in the line "Smile and smile, become more puppets" or biting an apple in line with "Like that day's Eve." It stimulated profound respect. The music video for this melody added another component to the natural, showing LE SSERAFIM's interesting complex and hip reasonableness. The tweed jacket went well with the athleisure look. The lighting was added to the abandoned building to make it look like a club stage, and the reinterpretation of the play ‘The Rose of Sharon Blooms’ was beautifully set up to be new. The opening was also fun to decorate thanks to skaters from Flipper's London, which is known as the mecca of skating culture worldwide, and the United States. The agency claims that the song 'Eve, Psyche, and Bluebeard's Wife' has a Jersey Club-like rhythm. It is impressive that breaking taboos and entering a new world are given the meaning of "growth." The habit-forming introduction ‘I'm a mess in distress / but we're still the best dressed / Fearless say yes, we don't dress to impress’ was composed by Yunjin.

LE SSERAFIM:

LE SSERAFIM's most memorable album 'UNFORGIVEN' positioned 46th on the Billboard 200. They continued to boast of their global popularity even in the second week of release after setting a record by entering the top 10 on the chart in the shortest amount of time ever recorded by K-pop girl groups. The song 'UNFORGIVEN' (feat. Nile Rodgers)' reached number one. 9 in World Digital Song Sales, No. 19 (excluding the United States) on Billboard Global and No. 36 on the Billboard 200.

ALSO READ: MAMAMOO’s Hwasa remains in discussion with RBW regarding contract renewal; Agency releases statement

Advertisement