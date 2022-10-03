WATCH: LE SSERAFIM gives a sneak-peek into the 5 tracks from upcoming album ‘ANTIFRAGILE’
HYBE Labels released the track samplers from LE SSERAFIM’s upcoming release.
LE SSERAFIM posted five track samplers on the HYBE Labels YouTube channel and Source Music official social media handles on October 3rd. Track Sampler is a video that expresses the theme of each song with graphics and text while listening to the songs from the 2nd mini album 'ANTIFRAGILE' for 15 seconds.
The first video contains the phrase “I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship”. This strong verse conveys its meaning more clearly when combined with the graphic in which the cut rose blooms again in red. In the second video, the fragments gradually aggregate to form a winged statue. The image of a broken piece being reborn into a beautiful work is connected with the message of LE SSERAFIM's new album that he will grow and become stronger as he faces trials. In addition, it foretells highly addictive music with a beat that sticks in your ears as soon as you hear it.
The third video, which exudes a mysterious atmosphere, depicts the process in which colours such as aurora are reborn as crimson necklaces. The phrase “They make me shine” comes to mind with an opaque shiny jewel in the background. In addition, words such as 'passion' and 'adventures' appeared, raising questions about how it is related to the scarlet necklace. The fourth video, with an impressive guitar performance, catches the eye with its fast-changing kitsch image and strong phrases. The cross marks on the longed-for words 'ANGEL' and 'GODDESS' are an important hint to guess the theme of the song.
In the last video, both the music and the message are warm. The words “I just wanna love myself” and “Love my weakness” written on the screen give a calm impression and raise expectations for the entire lyrics. Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM will release their second mini album 'ANTIFRAGILE' on October 17th.