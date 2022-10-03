WATCH: LE SSERAFIM gives a sneak-peek into the 5 tracks from upcoming album ‘ANTIFRAGILE’

LE SSERAFIM posted five track samplers on the HYBE Labels YouTube channel and Source Music official social media handles on October 3rd. Track Sampler is a video that expresses the theme of each song with graphics and text while listening to the songs from the 2nd mini album 'ANTIFRAGILE' for 15 seconds.

The first video contains the phrase “I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship”. This strong verse conveys its meaning more clearly when combined with the graphic in which the cut rose blooms again in red. In the second video, the fragments gradually aggregate to form a winged statue. The image of a broken piece being reborn into a beautiful work is connected with the message of LE SSERAFIM's new album that he will grow and become stronger as he faces trials. In addition, it foretells highly addictive music with a beat that sticks in your ears as soon as you hear it.