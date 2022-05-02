WATCH: LE SSERAFIM makes anticipated debut with classy MV for ‘FEARLESS’

As of 2:30 pm IST on May 2, 2022, HYBE and SOURCE MUSIC’s new girl group, LE SSERAFIM is officially here! With their group’s name an anagram for ‘I’M FEARLESS’, the six girls of LE SSERAFIM stand tall and unafraid. Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Hong Eunchae, Huh Yunjin, Kim Garam and Kazuha have finally greeted listeners with their debut EP ‘FEARLESS’, along with its title track of the same name.

The title song ‘FEARLESS’ features “hitman” bang and Supreme Boi in the credits as producers, and gives the message of possessing a strong ambition and will to move forward without worrying about the past. The song is easy on the ears and even easier to love at first listen, especially highlighting the members’ vocal timbres.

'FEARLESS' is also accompanied by a powerful music video which is certain to take you aback, as LE SSERAFIM’s members exude pure confidence and grace, making it difficult to believe that this is, in fact, their debut song. Check out the music video for ‘FEARLESS’, below:

While the experience of members Sakura and Kim Chaewon is certainly a factor in LE SSERAFIM’s excellent debut, it is also a testament to Hong Eunchae, Huh Yunjin, Kim Garam and Kazuha’s talent and hard work, that the group stands united, with each member shining equally bright.

With HYBE’s founder Band Si Hyuk as the executive producer for their debut, as well as former BTS visual director and TOMORROW X TOGETHER creative director Kim Sung Hyun (Nu Kim) taking on the role of creative director, LE SSERAFIM’s debut had been highly anticipated, and the members definitely delivered, leaving listeners eager for more.

What did you think about the debut? Share with us below!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ‘Vincenzo’ star Ok Taecyeon in talks to lead webtoon based zombie drama ‘Taereung Zombie Village’