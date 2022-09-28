Watch: Lee Da Hee and Choi Siwon are a case of dramatic best friends in ‘Love Is For Suckers’ teaser

Upcoming ENA drama, ‘Love Is For Suckers’ has released its next teaser promising a show full of craziness and laughter at the expense of its two leads. Starring actress Lee Da Hee and Super Junior member Choi Siwon in lead roles, the drama is just as unique as its name. In the newly released peep into the world of two best friends, we can see Goo Yeo Reum, played by Lee Da Hee, as a variety program PD calling her friend to ask him for a favor, “Can you date me for a day?” On the other end is her best friend of 20 years, Park Jae Hoon- a plastic surgeon with an unstable pay, played by Choi Siwon who is taken aback, “You’ve finally lost your mind.”

Goo Yeo Reum asks him to dress up for the event and bring a bouquet of flowers with him. But when he shows up, she is stunned. Their bickering, them looking out for each other and the various moments as they spend time together, allow them both to look at their relationship in a new light. Somewhere between teasing and helping, they question their real feelings. Check out the teaser below.