WATCH: Lee Do Hyun and Im Soo Jung find themselves in a dilemma in the ‘Melancholia’ teaser

On October 24, tvN released a new teaser for ‘Melancholia’ featuring Lee Do Hyun and Im Soo Jung and the palpable tension that remains between them. The short teaser delves into the main characters and their love for math as well. The two of them share a special relationship that the expressions and gazes spill it all. The first episode will be released on November 3rd.

담담한 나레이션으로 미리보는

윤수와 승유가 풀어갈 아름다운 이야기



답은 없어도, 우리가 몰두했던 순간들

tvN 15주년 특별기획 수목드라마

<멜랑꼴리아>

11/3 [수] 밤 10:30 tvN 첫 방송#멜랑꼴리아 #MELANCHOLIA #임수정 #이도현 #tvN pic.twitter.com/KseomdWCdI — tvN drama (@CJnDrama) October 22, 2021

Im Soo Jung, who added her own color to each work, chose Ji Yoon Soo this time. Im Soo Jung said, "It was a work that made me think that the drama was really beautiful while reading the script. My heart was pounding, my heart was pounding, and my heart ached, so I felt, 'I definitely want to participate in this work, I want to play the character of Ji Yoon Soo” She said. Ji Yoon Soo, a teacher who breaks the stereotype of mathematics that one has to find a fixed formula and an answer to it, is like a rebel in the entrance exam.

In the midst of this, a new transformation of Lee Do Hyun, who will play the role of Baek Seung Yu, a math genius, in 'Melancholia' is expected. Interest is focused on how Lee Do Hyun (Baek Seung Yu) interprets and prepares a person with a deep story who enters MIT at a young age, suddenly drops out, disappears, and comes last in the entire school. Lee Do Hyun said, "When I first encountered the role of Baek Seung Yu, I had a lot of difficulties, and it was difficult and confusing to set the tone and build the character. But with the help of the director, writer, and seniors, I was able to approach the character of Baek Seung Yu.”

The unusual appearance of Lee Do Hyun, who will return as a character that arouses curiosity just by hearing the phrase 'a mathematical genius who came last in the whole school', will be shown in the tvN 15th anniversary special drama 'Melancholia', which will be broadcast for the first time at 8:30 pm on Wednesday, November 3rd.

