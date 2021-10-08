WATCH: Lee Do Hyun & Im Soo Jung become the light of each others’ lives in new ‘Melancholia’ teasers

The teacher-student relationship is a crucial one in any person’s life. Find the right one, and you have a mentor for life. Find the wrong one and it takes a lifetime to recover. The story of Ji Yoon Soo and Baek Seung Yoo however, is of an unusual connection. As the two cross paths in a tough world, they become each others’ confidantes and much more.

The teasers capture the view of a student who has stumbled upon a hurdle in his path. Baek Seung Yoo, played by Lee Do Hyun, is a math prodigy, one that is stubborn as it would come.

He mentions a problem, one that he couldn’t solve no matter his wishful efforts.

His dejected voice remarks, “I couldn’t solve the problem. I think I will give up. Apparently, there are problems that don’t have solutions.” Sorrowful, he faces a bridge and then rushes off. On meeting a particularly special professor, he finds warmth in her presence. Clicking away at her beautiful profile Baek Seung Yoo wonders, “Will it work according to my will, falling or not falling into something?”

In Ji Yoon Soo, played by Im Soo Jung’s teaser, she meets a special student. With her delighted facing staring at him she says, “I find your way of looking at the world through a math lens special. Because I like it. Baek Seung Yoo I’m happy to have met you.” She opens the door to her personal classroom and her heart at the same time, welcoming the student in.

‘Melancholia’ is garnering attention with its promising plot and a fresh take on the two people’s relationship. The drama will begin airing from November 3 at 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST) on tvN and Viki.

