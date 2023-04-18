Watch: Lee Do Hyun, Ra Mi Ran, Ahn Eun Jin find lost happiness in moving The Good Bad Mother teaser

Netflix has released a touching teaser for its upcoming drama ‘The Good Bad Mother,’ which promises to be a heartwarming story of redemption and second chances. The teaser shows snippets of the life of Young Soon (Ra Mi Ran), a single mother and pig farmer who has raised her son Kang Ho (Lee Do Hyun) alone. Despite her love for him, her strict parenting caused Kang Ho to view her as a bad mother.

Synopsis of the teaser

The one-minute teaser is narrated by a child. First, the teaser starts by showcasing the childhood memories and friendships of Kang Ho and Lee Mi Joo. Then it shows them as adults and the disturbing equation between them, where she is heard saying to Kang Ho not to come in front of her ever again. Cut to Sam Sik appears on the screen saying to Mi Joo, “Going forward I will steal something from you (meaning her heart)”.

Then Bang Sam Sik is seen begging for something in front of the cold-hearted prosecutor Kang Ho, however, Kang Ho opens the door and asks him to leave. After an accident, Kang Ho is seen behaving indifferently like a child and spending time with her mother as well as Mi Joo. As the teaser continues it is asked if they will be able to find the lost happiness of their lives together as a family.

Breakdown of The Good Bad Mother

‘The Good Bad Mother’ explores the themes of family, forgiveness, and the importance of second chances. The drama promises to be an emotional rollercoaster that will leave viewers feeling uplifted and hopeful. The series is a touching story of how family ties can be mended and how people can find lost happiness when they work together. The lead roles will be played by Ra Mi Ran as Young Soon and Lee Do Hyun as Kang Ho, along with Ahn Eun Jin as Lee Mi Jo and Yoo In Soo as Bang Sam Sik is set to stream on Netflix starting April 27. With its heartwarming storyline and talented cast, this drama is definitely one to watch out for.

With ‘The Good Bad Mother,’ Young Soon will embark on a journey to reclaim her life and her relationship with her children, while Kang Ho learns to see the world in a different light. Together, they will learn to heal each other's wounds and find a way to overcome their past struggles.

Fans of K-dramas and heartwarming family stories should not miss this series. With its talented cast and heartwarming plot, ‘The Good Bad Mother’ is sure to become a fan favorite. Don't miss the premiere on April 27, 2023, and witness the touching story of redemption and second chances.

