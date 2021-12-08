WATCH: Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha Joon have an interesting first meet in ‘Bad and Crazy’ highlights

tvN's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Bad and Crazy', which will be aired for the first time on December 17th following 'Happiness' released a one-minute highlight video showing the hilarious chemistry between Wi Ha Joon and Lee Dong Wook. It also shows N and Han Ji Eun as dedicated detectives.

The released video opens the door to the hardship that came to Lee Dong Wook, who was enjoying his leisure time in the sauna. There was someone who broke the peace by chasing Lee Dong Wook's every move as if falling from the sky, so it's Wi Ha Joon (K), a 'crazy justice helmet man' who calls himself a hero.

From the first meeting with Lee Dong Wook, Wi Ha Joon massages his face with salt, pours hot water and throws him on the floor, so he robs his eyes with a thrilling commotion running around the building with him hanging behind a motorcycle. Lee Dong Wook's "Who are you? In an angry cry, he said,“Who are you mad at me?” After meeting with Wi Ha Joon , the 'crazy guy,' Lee Dong Wook's suffers, who have spent days like hardcore action, as well as the hot and bitter taste of life, give spectacle fun to the viewers.

Lee Dong Wook's ordeal does not end here. Ex-girlfriend Han Ji Eun who overpowers opponents with a match attack like a judo fighter, and cop Cha Hak Yeon or N, a principled cop who delivers a fiery blow of justice, foreshadows the rise of outsiders just as tough as Wi Ha Joon. It amplifies the curiosity about how Lee Dong Wook's character will change in the midst of three fiery characters.

