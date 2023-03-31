WATCH: Lee Dong Wook is back and better than ever in first teaser for Tale Of The Nine-Tailed 1938

tvN's new Saturday drama 'Tale Of The Nine-Tailed 1938' released the first teaser video containing the 'breathless' charisma of Lee Yeon (played by Lee Dong Wook), a gumiho who turned Gyeongseong upside down. Why Lee Yeon, who had a happy ending with Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah), was summoned to 1938, raises curiosity about the new mission he will face.

'Tale Of The Nine-Tailed 1938' is a K-fantasy action drama about Lee Yeon, a nine-tailed fox who made an emergency landing in 1938 in an era of chaos to return to the modern age. It has returned after 3 years with more dynamic action, scale, and colorful characters in an original world view that exquisitely weaves indigenous gods and native monsters. The reunion of director Kang Shin Hyo and writer Han Woo Ri, who showed the power of the well-made complex genre, as well as the meeting of trustworthy actors such as Lee Dong Wook, Kim So Yeon, Kim Bum, and Ryu Kyung Soo, make the wait even more thrilling.

The first teaser:

In the meantime, the first teaser video released raises expectations for the 'K-fantasy action' that has returned even more thrillingly. Lee Yeon, who was caught up in an unexpected incident and went back to 1938 in modern times. The meaningful narration, "The whole world I belong to, has begun to twist," added to Lee Yeon's hot action that turned Kyungsong upside down, makes us guess the unusual change that has come to him. Attention is focusing on what kind of activity Lee Yeon, who made an emergency landing in the era of chaos, will bring excitement and excitement to viewers.

Lee Dong Wook as Lee Yeon:

As the stage has changed, the unique action and style of Gumiho Lee Yeon, unfolding the expanded worldview, and the more spectacular development further stimulate the anticipation psychology. Viewer reaction was also hot. As soon as the first teaser video was released, various portal sites and social media said, “The gumiho form that went back to 1938 is crazy”, “1938 accepted! Expecting a fun performance” “What is the scale of the drama?”, “Lee Yeon is back! I got excited just by looking at the teaser.” tvN's new Saturday drama 'Tale Of The Nine-Tailed 1938' will premiere on Saturday, May 6th at 9:20 PM KST following 'Pandora: Fabricated Paradise'.

