WATCH: Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum, Kim So Yeon and more gather for Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 script reading

On April 1, tvN released the video and photos of the Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 script reading starring Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum, Kim So Yeon and more! The caption says, “With the gumiho brothers we met again. The new chemistry of the new attractive characters. The Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 Script reading site revealed!” We are able to see the chemistry between Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum again while Kim So Yeon is a welcomed addition to the team! The drama will begin on May 6!

Previously, tvN released the first teaser for the drama starring Lee Dong Wook. The first teaser video released raises expectations for the 'K-fantasy action' that has returned even more thrillingly. Lee Yeon gets caught up in an unexpected incident and travels back to 1938 in modern times. The meaningful narration, “The whole world I belong to, has begun to twist,” added to Lee Yeon’s hot action that turned Kyungsong upside down, makes us guess the unusual change that has come to him. Attention is focusing on what kind of activity Lee Yeon, who made an emergency landing in the era of chaos, will bring excitement and excitement to viewers. As the stage has changed, the unique action and style of Gumiho Lee Yeon, unfolding the expanded worldview, and the more spectacular development further stimulate the anticipation psychology.

About the drama:

'The Tale of a Nine Tailed Fox 1938' is a K-fantasy action drama about Lee Yeon, a nine-tailed fox who made an emergency landing in 1938 in an era of chaos to return to the modern age. It has returned after three years with more dynamic action, scale, and colorful characters in an original world view that exquisitely weaves indigenous gods and native monsters. The reunion of director Kang Shin Hyo and writer Han Woo Ri, who showed the power of the well-made complex genre, as well as the meeting of trustworthy actors such as Lee Dong Wook, Kim So Yeon, Kim Bum, and Ryu Kyung Soo, are raising the expectations of drama fans.

