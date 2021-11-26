WATCH: Lee Dong Wook & Wi Ha Joon unleash their ‘Bad and Crazy’ in new teaser

Double the trouble! Madness unfolds in the lives of Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha Joon’s characters as they take on being Ryu Soo Yeol and K. The latest teaser shares the uncanny encounter of the two as they meet for the first time. Their consequent meetings turn them into comrades and justice seekers.

The first meeting of the two characters is just as unusual as one would expect. K takes his infamous motorbike on a spin with Ryu Soo Yeol on his back. The simple zoom soon turns to a rollercoaster ride making Ryu Soo Yeol, a dependable and worthy guy referred to as ‘bad’ in the story. The next scene sees Ryu Soo Yeol run after K calling him out for something problematic that he possibly did while almost getting run over from his ride.

On the way to the truth and to uproot corruption and injustice, the two cross paths time and again. Initially miffed by the other’s behavior, they soon turn understanding and friendly, forming a team. They become forces that anyone would be scared to come across.

Acknowledging each other’s presence Ryu Soo Yeol says “It will just be you and me” and K agrees, “Only you and me” with a wild smile. The insanity, fun and brotherhood unfolds soon as ‘Bad and Crazy’ releases on December 17 with its first episode airing at 10:40 PM KST (7:10 PM IST) on tvN.

