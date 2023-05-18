WATCH: Lee Eun Saem faces off Red Velvet’s Yeri, Lee Jong Hyuk and Yoo Jung Hoo in BITCH X RICH teaser

On May 18, Wavve released the teaser for upcoming suspense thriller drama BITCH X RICH starring Lee Eun Saem, Red Velvet’s Yeri, Lee Jong Hyuk and Yoo Jung Hoo. The drama follows Kim Hye In (Lee Eun Saem) a clay spoon (a Korean term for poor) transfers to Cheongdam International High School after she became the witness to a murder but she comes across the number one suspect, the queen of the school, Baek Je Na (Red Velvet’s Yeri), who decided to make her life hell in school.

Teaser:

The new teaser for BITCH X RICH begins with Lee Eun Saem entering Cheongdam International High School but she is ready for a battle. The video flashes back to Kim Hye In walking out of school and becoming a witness to a murder. She has blood in her hands and is seen crying at the police station. It seems that she has gone through a lot and now the new school will be a new beginning for her, except Baek Je Na, the queen of the school and the rich heiress to a conglomerate, keeps a cautious and calculative eye on her but Kim Hye In hits her head on with her stare as she knows that Baek Je Na is the killer and she will not stand down without a fight. The ending scene is poetic as Kim Hye In looks up at Baek Je Na and her friends while they look down at her from a higher level with curiosity swimming in their eyes. It is known that the main cast will create a new atmosphere with the drama and people are curious to see Red Velvet’s Yeri in a negative role for the first time.

BITCH X RICH:

Previously Wavve released the group poster for BITCH X RICH starring Lee Eun Saem, Red Velvet’s Yeri, Lee Jong Hyuk and Yoo Jung Hoo. Lee Jong Hyuk plays the role of Seo Do Eun, the son of the owner of the school and the king as well. He is rich and he is aware of it but he rather adds a neutral perspective to the story as he is lethargic and curious. He approaches Kim Hye In and begins a relationship that is unknown to the viewers. It’ll premiere on May 31.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kim Myung Soo aka INFINITE’s L, Choi Jin Hyuk, Yeonwoo star in new teaser for MBC’s Numbers

Advertisement