WATCH: Lee Eun Sang wonders if to ‘drink or drip’ in sweet ‘Lemonade’ MV

Lee Eun Sang has made a comeback everyone! The solo singer just released the music video for the lead song ‘Lemonade’ of his second solo single album ‘Beautiful Sunshine’ on September 1. This is the singer’s only second single album released since his solo debut in August 2020.

The bright and refreshing MV sees Lee Eun Sang sitting on the porch of a house on a sunny day. A dog keeps him company as the singer fans himself to ease the heat singing of needing something to quench his heart. Back dancers dressed in casuals join the soloist on a green patch of grass as he breaks into a laid back dance, planning ways to spend the summer day with his loved one.

Making a lemonade seems to be on Lee Eun Sang’s mind as he finds yellow lemons from the sunlight. Over the chanting of ‘drink the lemonade’, the singer works his way through a map only to end up in front of a camper van where he sits down for a jamming session. The video continues as a party is planned while dreaming about the dreamy, sunny, lemonade.

The song ‘Lemonade’ is a pop dance track with fun beats along with a unique bass sound. It is said that Lee Eun Sang himself participated in both the composition and lyrics for the song making it all the more special to him.

Watch the interesting video for Lee Eun Sang’s ‘Lemonade’ below.

Did you like the music video? Let us know below.