WATCH: Lee Hye Ri, Yoo Seung Ho and more rebel against the system in teaser for awaited historical drama

‘When the Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon' released a '1st teaser' video that captures the hearts of viewers at once with just 15 seconds of video. In the video, the most powerful prohibition era in history where alcohol is a crime, the action-adventure-rebellion period of Yoo Seung Ho, Lee Hye Ri, Byun Woo Seok, and Kang Mi Na, who do not know the line, was foretold, sparking expectations.

'When the Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon' is a romance chasing after a woman who tries to change her life by brewing alcohol with a principled inspector who cracks down on moonshiners in the era of the strongest prohibition in history. In the video, Nam Yeong (Yoo Seung Ho), a detective of the Saheonbu, an outstanding detective who moved to Hanyang to revive the family, Kang Ro Seo (Lee Hye Ri), the wife of an aristocrat who lost her parents when she was young, Lee Pyo (Byun Woo Seok), an alcoholic, and Han Ae Jin (Kang Mi Na), the only daughter of the Byeongpan family who grew up precious but doesn't know where to go, the image of four young people living in an era where alcohol is a crime is intensely portrayed.

With an unusual atmosphere and fast-paced scene change, 'When the Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon' implicitly captured the most powerful era of prohibition in history, raising expectations. At the same time, the phrase 'The rebellion of four young people you don't know begins' stimulates curiosity about how the story of the four youths surrounding Geum Joo-ryeong will unfold.

