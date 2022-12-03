WATCH: Lee Jae Wook, Go Yoon Jung and more star in the new intense teaser for Alchemy Of Souls 2

tvN released the new teaser on December 3 for Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow featuring Lee Jae Wook, Go Yoon Jung, Shin Seung Ho and more. The new teaser shows Lee Jae Wook, Shin Seung Ho and more as they navigate their new lives after 3 years. It seems Lee Jae Wook is out for blood, looking for Go Yoon Jung while Yoo In Soo and Arin have a few roadblocks ahead of them.

tvN's new Saturday and Sunday drama 'Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow', which will be broadcasted for the first time on December 10th, is set in a great country that does not exist in history or maps. It is expected that it will deal with the story of Jang wook (Lee Jae Wook), who came back alive from the end of death, and the new magicians three years later.

Jang Wook and Nak Soo's relationship:

Among them, viewers are curious about the relationship between Jang Wook and Nak Soo, a woman who lost her memory (played by Go Yoon Jung) and the meaning of the subtitle 'Lights and Shadows' from before the first broadcast, raising interest in the overwhelming story that will lead to part 2.

Accordingly, in part 2, Jang Wook eventually recognizes the woman and the woman remembers Jang Wook, foretelling that the stains of the two people who are together again will disappear. Attention is already focused on how the narrative and chemistry of the two people who will be reunited with such an inseparable fate like light and shadow will be drawn.