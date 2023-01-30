WATCH: Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin and more star in the mood trailer for new SBS drama Taxi Driver 2

On January 30th, the new Friday-Saturday drama ‘Taxi Driver 2' released a teaser ahead of its first broadcast on February 17th. ‘Taxi Driver 2' is a private revenge drama in which the mysterious taxi company Rainbow Transportation and taxi driver Kim Do Gi ( Lee Je Hoon ) complete revenge on behalf of the unfair victim. The 'Taxi Driver' series, based on the webtoon of the same name, recorded 4th place in SBS's all-time Friday-Saturday drama ratings in 2021.

In the released trailer video, Kim Do Gi started the 5283 taxi alone in a dark garage after completing preparations for dispatch. Along with this, the theme song of the 'Exemplary Taxi' series with a retro synth concept was played. In addition, Kim Do Gi, Jang Sung Cheol (Kim Eui Sung), Ahn Go Eun (Pyo Ye Jin), Choi Kyung Gu (Jang Hyuk Jin) and Park Jin Eon (Bae Yoo Ram) reunited. They gave off an aura like a group of city heroes who came to save the desolate black city. Also, a new mysterious villain appeared. Kim Do Gi is engaged in a war of nerves with the villain with the rearview mirror in between. Meanwhile, 'Taxi Driver 2' will be broadcast for the first time on February 17 at 10:00 PM KST.

'Taxi Driver 2' is based on a webtoon of the same name. It is a private revenge drama in which a taxi company, Rainbow Transportation, completes revenge on behalf of an unfair victim. Ahn Go Eun is the youngest member of Rainbow Dark Heroes and a hacker. Pyo Ye Jin captivated viewers with her tough but smart and bold charm in 'Taxi Driver'. She said, “It was an honor to be able to live one more time as Go Eun of Rainbow Transport. I feel like I've finally returned to where I belong. In season 2, I thought a lot about the tone, personality, and styling to show a much more mature and hardened Go Eun than in season 1,” she said.