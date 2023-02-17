WATCH: Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung and more star in the Taxi Driver 2 highlight trailer

On the 16th, SBS' new Friday-Saturday drama 'Taxi Driver 2' , which will be broadcasted for the first time on February 17 (Friday), said, "'Rainbow Luck in Season 1 of 'Model Taxi' Actor Lee Young Ae, who voiced, will make a special appearance in season 2." At the time of season 1, Lee Young Ae appeared as a narrator who guided precautions to unfair victims who requested revenge service from Rainbow Fortune, giving off a presence comparable to that of an official appearance with just her voice.

In addition, the unique mood created by Lee Young Ae's soft and calm voice gave the 'Taxi Driver' series more fun. Above all, Lee Young Ae's voice, saying, "Now, if you want to request a deluxe taxi, press the blue button, if you don't want to, press the red button." As a result, expectations rise vertically for 'Taxi Driver 2', which returns with Lee Young Ae, the 6th member of the Rainbow Fortune.

Lee Je Hoon and gang:

Director Lee Dan, who was in charge of directing, confessed, "Actually, season 1 went so well that there was a sense of pressure." However, he said, "I enjoyed season 1 so much, and it was an honor to work with actors I've been a fan of since I was a kid. I jumped at the opportunity. I'll do my best." He then laughed, saying, "Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) and the other members of the rainbow fortune team show various alt characters. Every time I monitor them, they play surprisingly well. The various amulet plays are the biggest difference from Season 1. I am confident."

Based on the webtoon of the same name, season 2 returns with a more powerful story following season 1, which recorded high viewership ratings by providing exhilarating catharsis and punishing the bad guys. Shin Jae-ha takes on the role of On Ha-joon, a new knight of rainbow fortune, and announces his joining as a new character in the existing rainbow 5, raising expectations for his performance.

Meanwhile, SBS' new Friday-Saturday drama 'Taxi Driver 2' is scheduled to be broadcast for the first time at 10:00 PM KST on Friday, February 17, 2023.

