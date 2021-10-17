WATCH: Lee Jin Hyuk gives a peek into his chaotic and fun world with ‘Ctrl+V’ album preview

On October 16, Lee Jin Hyuk released the album preview for ‘Ctrl+V’ and each track was more lively than the previous one, giving us an idea of the concept he is going for this time. The six tracks which include ‘Work Work’, ‘Bang all Night’, ‘Dunk!’, ‘BLUE MARVEL’, ‘Coffee on Sunday’ and ‘Meaningless Art’. The UP10TION rapper had made his solo debut album in 2019 with ‘S.O.L,’ featuring ‘I Like That’, as the title track. ‘Ctrl+V‘ is his 4th mini album and is all set to be released digitally on October 18th and physically, on October 19.

He also released the second MV teaser for the upcoming title track ‘Work Work’ and it looks like he is having a lot of fun just playing around with computer keys! In the released 'Work Work' MV teaser video, Lee Jin Hyuk made the viewers flutter with a humorous expression that changes every moment by using an innocent, naughty figure and colorful props such as playing with a mini car or running on a keyboard model cap. In addition, the light and addictive beat and the lyrics 'I will copy my heart Ctrl Ctrl Ctrl V' were released, stimulating curiosity about the new album [Ctrl+V].

Lee Jin Hyuk is a South Korean singer and actor. He debuted as a member of boy band UP10TION in 2015. In 2019, he rose to fame after finishing 11th on Produce X 101. He debuted as a solo artist with the release of his first extended play, S.O.L, on November 4, 2019. He debuted as an actor on MBC's drama ‘Find Me in Your Memory’ as Jo Il Kwon.

