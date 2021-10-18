WATCH: Lee Jin Hyuk shows his busy but fun life in the ‘Work Work’ MV

On October 18, Lee Jin Hyuk dropped a fun, vibrant and silly MV for the title track ‘Work Work’ from his latest album ‘Ctrl+V’ and it really showed his adorable side with the animated bear, cute choreography and expressive face! The colourful sets, trendy outfits and stylish hair added to the feel of the MV and we are just loving it.

On October 16, Lee Jin Hyuk released the album preview for ‘Ctrl+V’ and each track was more lively than the previous one, giving us an idea of the concept he is going for this time. The six tracks which include ‘Work Work’, ‘Bang all Night’, ‘Dunk!’, ‘BLUE MARVEL’, ‘Coffee on Sunday’ and ‘Meaningless Art’. The UP10TION rapper had made his solo debut album in 2019 with ‘S.O.L,’ featuring ‘I Like That’, as the title track. ‘Ctrl+V‘ is his 4th mini album and is all set to be released digitally on October 18th and physically, on October 19.

Lee Jin Hyuk is a South Korean singer and actor. He debuted as a member of boy band UP10TION in 2015. In 2019, he rose to fame after finishing 11th on Produce X 101. He debuted as a solo artist with the release of his first extended play, S.O.L, on November 4, 2019. He debuted as an actor on MBC's drama ‘Find Me in Your Memory’ as Jo Il Kwon.

After releasing his first solo album 'S.O.L' in 2019, Lee Jin Hyuk has already released his fourth album, 'Splash!', 'SCENE26', and this time 'Ctrl+V'. Celebrating the 2nd anniversary of his solo career, he has been active not only as a singer, but also in acting and entertainment.

On the other hand, Lee Jin Hyuk fourth mini album 'Ctrl+V' is an album that contains the artist Jinhyuk Lee shown to the public and Lee Jin Hyuk from the inside, which cannot be seen from the outside. The title song 'Work Work' is a song that contains the desire to succeed in both work and love, expressing Lee Jin Hyuk's unique sensibility with witty lyrics. In addition to the title song, Lee Jin Hyuk's self-composed songs are also included, which is expected to show his various musical colors.

ALSO READ: MONSTA X to make a comeback in November? Starship Entertainment responds

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV? Let us know in the comments below.