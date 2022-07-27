WATCH: Lee Jong Suk & SNSD’s YoonA’s world transforms overnight in tension filled ‘Big Mouth’ teaser

Lee Jong Suk and YoonA's 4th teaser for 'Big Mouth' has been released, giving a warning to the hearts of powerful people. The 4th teaser video released contains an exhilarating shot of a young law-abiding citizen couple who lost their happy daily life. 'Big Mouth' will be broadcasted for the first time at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST) on July 29th after 'Doctor Lawyer'.

The video, which started with the small daily life of a couple Park Chang Ho (Lee Jong Suk) and Go Mi Ho (YoonA), changes the mood by illuminating the 'Gucheok University Hospital Murder Case'. As it is a case that has attracted public attention, because of the enthusiasm of Big Mouth lawyer Park Chang Ho with a win rate of 10%, he properly touched the hearts of the powerful people, and eventually he paid the price of excessive greed.

Park Chang Ho, who suddenly became a genius con artist 'Big Mouse' from a Korean lawyer and entered a prison infested with heinous criminals, sees his wife, Go Mi Ho, who struggles to clear his name, and strengthens his will to survive. In addition, Go Mi Ho’s words, "What is real despair," and Park Chang Ho replied, "I will show you smartly", suggesting their awakening.

Previously, in the midst of foretelling the birth of a huge worldview reminiscent of the lawless zone in the drama, a special poster containing the various forces of the five characters who will complete the worldview of ‘Big Mouth’ had been released. First, Park Chang Ho, who suddenly became the 'Big Mouse', the king of the dark world from a 'Big Mouth' lawyer with a win rate of 10%, carries a wound on his face while wearing a prison uniform.

The accusation given to Park Chang Ho is absurd, but his wife Go Mi Ho must be the same. Her face is filled with despair and bitterness that has been struck by lightning. In response, Mi Ho ties her hair and jumps directly into the battlefield in order to overcome the crisis facing her family.

ALSO READ: Lee Jong Suk, YoonA, Kim Ju Hun & more look cataclysmic in special posters for ‘Big Mouth’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.