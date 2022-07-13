Watch: Lee Jong Suk & YoonA go to the ends for each other in new teaser for ‘Big Mouth’

Upcoming MBC drama ‘Big Mouth’ is rapidly becoming the talk of the town as it accelerates the anticipation for the show. Now, it has released the drama’s third teaser starring the two leads Lee Jong Suk and YoonA in the roles of Park Chang Ho and Ko Mi Ho respectively.

It starts off with Park Chang Ho asking for Ko Mi Ho’s hand in marriage and a promise to be together forever. Their love filled moments are short lived. Soon, a surprising incident changes their life by 180 degrees. Ko Mi Ho faces the shock of her life as her husband is taken into custody. While she is cornered, her voiceover says, “What do you mean Chang Ho is Big Mouse?”

She promises to reveal the truth in front of the world with a determined look and decides to uncover the real culprit who is at the core of their problems. In the meantime, Park Chang Ho is beaten mercilessly while in prison as he questions, “Why are you doing this to me?” He becomes ruthless and screams, threatening to anyone who tries to hurt his wife. Ko Mi Ho plans to go until the end and verify the happenings herself, come what may.

Check out the teaser below.

‘Big Mouth’ is the story of an unsuccessful lawyer and his wife who is a nurse. He gets caught up in a mysterious incident that he plans on getting out of by turning himself into the notorious conman Big Mouse. The drama premieres on July 29 at 9:50 pm KST (6:20 pm IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Big Mouth: Lee Jong Suk & YoonA witness their lives going for a toss in new teaser