WATCH: Lee Joon Gi & Kim Ji Eun’s lives get entangled in a bloodied mess in ‘Again My Life’ teaser

On December 31, 2021, SBS released the first teaser of one of the most anticipated dramas of 2022, starring Lee Joon Gi, Kim Ji Eun and Lee Kyung Young in lead roles. 'Again My Life' involves the tale of a man who has been wronged and how he wishes to change his life the second time around. Based on the 2016 story by Lee Hae Nal, the story has also been adapted into a webtoon of the same name.

Lee Joon Gi takes on the role of Kim Hee Woo, an enthusiastic prosecutor. His work leads him to the corrupt deeds of a politician that he tries to out to the world. The first teaser for the drama opens up with Kim Hee Woo standing at a high place, solemnly thinking about his past. “I had nothing to protect, nothing to lose.” The scene moves to him being beaten up. Jo Tae Seob, played by Lee Kyung Young, is a politician who gets egged and a displeased expression can be seen on his face.

Kim Hee Woo continues, “That is until my life got stolen from me.” He trains hard in his life, “You only get one chance at a reset in life.” Kim Ji Eun as Kim Hee Ah can be seen shaking hands with someone, as she takes on being the intelligent daughter of a CEO.

Kim Hee Woo is determined to see his second chance to the end as he vows, “The revenge that I’ve bet my life on, begins now. I will open your personal hell.” Watch below.

