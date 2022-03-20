WATCH: Lee Joon Gi meticulously plans his revenge in the gripping teaser trailer for ‘Again My Life’

The first teaser video for 'Again My Life' released begins with the return of Kim Hee Woo (Lee Joon Gi), who met the Grim Reaper (Cha Joo Young) at the threshold of death. “It was something I risked my life for. It's a fixed job and it's something I have to do." The first life of Kim Hee Woo, a passionate prosecutor who never compromised before law and justice, passes by. Afterwards, Kim Hee Woo, who was given a chance to return to the past by the grim reaper with a suggestion, “If you have one more life, will you use it to catch Jo Tae Seop (Lee Kyung Young) again?”

In addition to this, Kim Hee Woo's stern determination, "I'll break them down one by one from now on," is even more meaningful. At the same time, the man who represents evil Jo Tae Seop's actions are also interesting. “This is what politics will be like in the future. In this country, there is Jo Tae Seop and there is a president.” A cool evil face is seen in Cho Tae Seop, who pretends to be a cause for good for the country.

In particular, the presence of Woo Yong Su (Lee Soon Jae), a teacher who said, “Will you hold the world in your hand?” raises Kim Hee Woo's level even more. Attention is drawn to the prelude to a life-threatening battle between Jo Tae Seop and Kim Hee Woo, who will sweep the inner circle with the promise, “You must hold the world to stop Jo Tae Seop.”

The first broadcast of 'Again My Life' will be on April 8th (Friday) at 10 PM KST after 'Through The Darkness'.

