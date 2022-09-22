WATCH: Lee Jun Young is a hardworking and positive butler in the new teaser for ‘May I Help You’

On September 22nd, the character teaser video of the new Wed-Thurs drama 'May I Help You', which will be aired for the first time on October 19th, was revealed. The more you look, the more curious you are about the unusual encounter with 'Baek Dong Ju' (Hyeri). The 2nd teaser video begins with the presence of Butler Kim (Lee Jun Young), from the warm visual to the service spirit, catches the eye. Butler Kim and Vincent (Lee Kyu Han) ambitiously opened 'Life Runners Service Daily'.

The phrase '100 won per case, leave anything to me', from the delivery of bottled water by Jeon Wan Geun, to dog walks, and garbage collection, further stimulates curiosity about the 'Daily Bag' service. The self-confidence of '100% customer satisfaction', which spreads the happy virus, is short-lived, but the all-around Butler Kim faces a crisis. The appearance of Vincent shouting, “Who is that woman?” at the outrageous boycott, suggests a strangely twisted daily life of Butler Kim. Baek Dong Ju, holding a 100-million-dollar check cut in half, smiling, and Butler Kim, screaming as they recall Vincent's words, “You solve it.” I wonder how the appearance of the funeral director Baek Dong Ju, who grants the deceased's last wish with his mysterious ability, will change the life of Butler Kim.