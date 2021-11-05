Watch: Lee Jun Young & Jung In Sun give a glimpse of their vastly different worlds in 'Let Me Be Your Knight'

One of the first K-pop idol centric dramas to appear in November is SBS' 'Let Me Be Your Knight' starring Lee Jun Young and Jung In Sun in lead roles, alongside NU’EST’s JR, AB6IX’s Kim Dong Hyun, Yoon Ji Sung and Jang Dong Joo in prominent roles. The romantic-comedy-drama centres around a popular idol band named LUNA and a woman who fake pretends to be their doctor and moves into their dorm to treat a sleepwalking member!

The premise sounds fun and fantastical and if you are still in two minds about watching the drama, the new highlight preview of the drama will give you the much-required answer. The highlight clip begins by introducing In Yoon Joo, a hard-working travel guide with an optimistic smile. Sitting at her rooftop home, she looks out at the city with a warm smile, but her heart yearns to have a home of her own after working so hard for so long. We are next introduced to the popular members of the idol group LUNA, and their starkly different personalities.

Jang Dong Joo plays guitarist Seo Woo Yeon who is sweet and caring. NU’EST’s JR plays bassist Lee Shin is warm-hearted and cheerful. Yoon Ji Sung plays drummer Kim Yoo Chan who is the mood-maker of the group and is termed 'Mr Sunshine'. AB6IX’s Kim Dong Hyun plays keyboardist Woo Ga On, who is a huge fan of Yoon Tae In, the leader with a perfectionist personality, played by Lee Jun-Young.

In Yoon Joo and Yoon Tae In have a comedic first meeting and despite the members' protests, she's hired as their live-in doctor! The members are embarrassed that she can witness their natural and imperfect side, but eventually, they warm up to her, particularly Yoon Tae In, who begins to find a friend in her. Will this sweet friendship turn into love? Tune into 'Let Me Be Your Knight' which is all set to air on November 7 at 11.05 pm KST (7:35 pm IST) on SBS Drama.

Watch the highlight video below:

