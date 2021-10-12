WATCH: Lee Jun Young, NU’EST’s JR and more transform into rock stars in SBS’ upcoming drama

The SBS Sunday drama 'I Will Be Your Night' announced on October 12th that the drama has confirmed its first broadcast on November 7th at 7:30 PM IST. 'I Will Be Your Night' starred actors Jung In-sun and Lee Jun Young, including Jang Dong Joo, Kim Jong Hyun (NU'EST), Yoon Ji Sung, and Kim Donghyun (AB6IX).

In addition, the official social media handles and ensemble photos of the world star idol band LUNA appearing in the play were released in advance, raising expectations for the music and stage they will show. The drama will be a story of romance and healing between one of the world’s greatest idols who is suffering from somnambulism and the doctor who is secretly treating him. Yoon Tae In is an untouchable idol star who is loved all around the world, and a musical genius who believes he is the center of the universe.

The photo released this time shows the members gathered for the first ensemble of the band Luna, and you can meet Lee Joon Young, Jang Dong Joo, Kim Jong Hyun, Yoon Ji Sung, and Kim Donghyun, who are practicing in comfortable clothes. The members catch the eye with their passion-filled appearances, such as checking their respective instruments and making eye contact with each other. The drama depicts the love story between a world star (Lee Jun Young) who suffers from sleep-walking and the doctor (Jung In Sun) who treats it.

Lee Jun Young, also known as Jun, is a member of the K-Pop group U-KISS and an actor. He won first place in the survival competition the Unit, and was promoted as a member of UNB for 1 year.

