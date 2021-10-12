WATCH: Lee Jun Young, NU’EST’s JR and more transform into rock stars in SBS’ upcoming drama
The SBS Sunday drama 'I Will Be Your Night' announced on October 12th that the drama has confirmed its first broadcast on November 7th at 7:30 PM IST. 'I Will Be Your Night' starred actors Jung In-sun and Lee Jun Young, including Jang Dong Joo, Kim Jong Hyun (NU'EST), Yoon Ji Sung, and Kim Donghyun (AB6IX).
[1차 티저]— SBS (@SBSNOW) October 12, 2021
월드와이드 아이돌 밴드
LUNA 의 등장!
SBS 새 드라마 '너의 밤이 되어줄게'
☞ 11월 7일 [일] 밤 11시 5분 첫 방송#SBS새드라마 #너의밤이되어줄게 #정인선 #이준영 #장동주 #김종현 #윤지성 #김동현 #뉴이스트 #AB6IX #LUNA #밴드루나 pic.twitter.com/wppex9GxGR
In addition, the official social media handles and ensemble photos of the world star idol band LUNA appearing in the play were released in advance, raising expectations for the music and stage they will show. The drama will be a story of romance and healing between one of the world’s greatest idols who is suffering from somnambulism and the doctor who is secretly treating him. Yoon Tae In is an untouchable idol star who is loved all around the world, and a musical genius who believes he is the center of the universe.
The photo released this time shows the members gathered for the first ensemble of the band Luna, and you can meet Lee Joon Young, Jang Dong Joo, Kim Jong Hyun, Yoon Ji Sung, and Kim Donghyun, who are practicing in comfortable clothes. The members catch the eye with their passion-filled appearances, such as checking their respective instruments and making eye contact with each other. The drama depicts the love story between a world star (Lee Jun Young) who suffers from sleep-walking and the doctor (Jung In Sun) who treats it.
Lee Jun Young, also known as Jun, is a member of the K-Pop group U-KISS and an actor. He won first place in the survival competition the Unit, and was promoted as a member of UNB for 1 year.
ALSO READ: Drama Update: Ha Suk Jin, Go Won Hee and Lim Hyun Joo set to star in ‘Jobless Three Meals’
Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.
What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.