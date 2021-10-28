WATCH: Lee Jun Young spills his feelings to Jung In Sun in the new ‘Let Me Be Your Knight’ teaser

On the 27th, SBS Sunday drama 'Let Me Be Your Knight' showed the appearances of Jung In Sun and Lee Jun Young, and Jang Dong Ju, Kim Jong Hyun or JR (NU'EST), Yoon Ji Sung, and Kim Dong Hyun (AB6IX). 'Let Me Be Your Knight' is a work depicting a sweet and bloody, mental healing romance between a world star idol suffering from sleepwalking and a resident doctor who has to secretly treat it.

The released video starts with Lee Jun Young (Yoon Tae In) playing the piano. Jung In Sun (In Yoon Ju) carefully asks him how he got started with music, and Lee Jun Young reveals his innermost feelings. In the scene that follows, Jung In Sun and Lee Jun Young are seen sitting side by side, revealing the romantic chemistry between the two, stimulating anticipation for the story to unfold. In another scene, the band LUNA is practicing ensemble and the members are in trouble. Instead of being flashy and full of energy on stage, it creates a serious atmosphere as if something has happened, raising questions about what kind of story it contains.

In particular, the scene where Jung In Sun and Lee Jun Young are lying side by side leads to the climax of the excitement. Lee Jun Young's faint touch reaching out to the sleeping Jung In Sun raises expectations for the romance between the two. In addition, the subtitles "I have a person I want to lean on" and Jung In Sun's lines, "When the world seemed like the world was going to collapse, it was warm and comforting thanks to Yoon Tae In’s music" continues, leading to the main broadcast of 'Let Me Be Your Knight'. It made the hearts of prospective viewers beat even more.

As such, 'Let Me Be Your Knight' is expected to be a well-made drama that delivers warmth to the small screen through the stories of characters with their own stories as well as a healing story that touches the wounds of the heart. 'Let Me Be Your Knight', which will warm the hearts of viewers in 2021, is scheduled to premiere on November 7th.

