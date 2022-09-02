WATCH: Lee Kyu Hyung and Jung Ryeo Won share a tumultuous relationship in ‘May It Please The Court’ teaser

On August 31st, the Disney+ new original series 'May It Please The Court' released the second teaser poster and trailer, showing the chemistry between Jung Ryeo Won and Lee Kyu Hyung in the drama. The 2nd teaser poster released on the same day showed Jung Ryeo Won as Noh Chak Hee, staring straight ahead with an arrogant expression, and Lee Kyu Hyung, the lawyer, looking at him with an unsatisfactory expression.

Through this drama, the chemistry between the two actors who played characters full of polarity and polarity is expected, and at the same time, the strong words of ‘How to recognize a crazy person’ catches the eye.

The 2nd teaser trailer features Jung Ryeo Won and Lee Kyu Hyung, who call each other by various crass nicknames such as and show off the strongest back and forth. In particular, through strong lines that allow you to guess the characteristics of the two characters, such as "She said she took various ways to win the lawsuit," and "He's a dog of the place with his mouth," it amplifies the curiosity of what they will show in this work. Meanwhile, 'May It Please The Court' will be released through Disney+ on September 21st.

The drama follows No Chak Hee (Jung Ryeo Won) who works for a big law firm. She is willing to take any risk to win a case and has become an ace attorney at the law firm. She is set to receive a promotion to a partner position, but a problem occurs in a case she accepts. Due to this, she almost gets suspended for a year.

Instead, No Chak Hee begins to work as a public defender. She hopes to return to her position at the law firm where she worked previously. As a public defender, she shares an office with fellow public defender Jwa Shi Baek (Lee Kyu Hyung). No Chak Hee and Jwa Shi Baek don't get along very well, but they get involved in a serial murder case. The victims are wealthy elderly people.

