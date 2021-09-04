WATCH: Lee Minho reveals his fears, plans when free, love for sports and take on mint chocolate ice cream

Lee Minho is one of the most celebrated actors in the Korean drama industry and thus, fans keep a record of everything he does and all the projects he participates in. However, in his latest interview with Esquire Korea magazine, the 34-year-old actor revealed interesting facts about his personal life, which fans probably didn't have an idea of.

On September 3 KST, the magazine took its YouTube channel to upload a video where Lee Minho was asked about what he does in his free time to which the actor responded that he prefers spending his time alone at home, as he believes that when he is outside, the clock seems to slow down. When talking about conversations, Lee Minho revealed that he often finds himself talking on his own since he likes spending time alone.

Not only this, but the actor also revealed his biggest fear in life! No, it wasn't an alien invasion or the earth coming to an end, but rather, a cucumber! Lee Minho would do anything to escape a place that has cucumbers.

Talking about escape, if Lee Minho had to choose to live somewhere except Korea, as strange as it may sound, it would probably be Mars.

As for his athletic self, Lee Minho talked about how he was good at High Jump as a child and is willing to learn to fence if he ever gets a chance.

Lastly, one of the most important questions that surround the nation’s latest obsession ‘mint-chocolate ice cream’! When asked about Lee Minho’s take on this obsession, Lee Minho decided to not break anyone’s heart by saying that he has a neutral opinion on the flavour.

Watch the interview here.

