WATCH: Lee Na Young, Koo Kyo Hwan and others in first teaser for slice of life K-drama One Day Off

On May 2, Lee Na Young takes on the role of 'Park Ha Kyung', a Korean teacher who goes on a Saturday-day trip in 'One Day Off', foreshadowing another acting transformation. Wavve's original drama 'One Day Off' is a cheerful wandering story depicting the unexpected moments and miraculous encounters of Korean language teacher Park Ha Kyung, who goes on a one-day trip on Saturday when she wants to disappear.

Actor Lee Na Young, who has accumulated solid acting skills while receiving favorable reviews through works such as the drama 'Romance is a Bonus Book' and the movie 'Beautiful Days', will play her new role as 'Park Ha Kyung', a Korean teacher in her wavve original drama 'One Day Off'. High school teacher Park Ha Kyung is a person who experiences joy and sorrow through various unexpected events and special encounters on a trip where she walks, eats, and is left blank on Saturday. Lee Na Young, who plays 'Park Ha Kyung', who encounters her unexpected relationship in a travel destination with her beautiful scenery, is expected to show off a perfect synchro rate as 'Park Ha Kyung' by expressing her emotions richly and naturally.

Director Lee Jong Pil, who was the director of the work, said, "When preparing for 'One Day Off', actor Lee Na Young as 'Park Ha Kyung' came to mind first. While filming, I thought 'Park Ha Kyung is Lee Na Young.' Expose and raise expectations. Lee Na Young, who played the role of Park Ha Kyung, a character that evokes sympathy, said, “It was very light and fresh because it was a work that felt like watching eight movies with a novel composition and story. I decided to appear as soon as I saw the show," adding to the curiosity about the drama. Meanwhile, 'One Day Off' will be released exclusively through Wavve on May 24th.

