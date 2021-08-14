WATCH: Lee Sang Yi is third wheeling between Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah in new teaser for 'Hometown ChaChaCha'

A rom-com with a twist? Yes, bring it on! Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah's upcoming drama, 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' is the 'sunshine' drama we need on our K-drama list! The drama ticks all the boxes effectively: feel-good rom-com drama with our favourite dimpled lead actors at a scenic location, some bickering romance and a breezy vibe. That's all we need on a weekend binge night, right!

So far 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' has spoilt us with sunny teasers and posters of the lead actors and the charming seaside village of Gongjin, and we can't help but dive deep into their beautiful world. In the latest teaser, we get a glimpse of 'Shik-Hye' aka Hong Doo Shik and Yoo Hye Jin's blossoming romance amidst their regular bickering, which is part of their daily interaction now. But, here comes the twist in the budding romance - Ji Sung Hyun! Actor Lee Sang Yi will play the role of Ji Sung Hyun who is a star variety show PD (producing director) known for creating warm content that features people’s everyday lives.

Ji Sung Hyun's sweet and harmless candour towards Yoon Hye Jin is making Hong Doo Shik green with envy as he stops Hye Jin from feeding Sung Hyun a dumpling! Will 'Shik-Hye' have a smooth-sailing romance in 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha?' Tune into 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' on August 28 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST).

You can watch the trailer below:

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah share their HONEST thoughts on working with each other in 'Hometown ChaChaCha'

Are you excited to watch this interesting 'love triangle'? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.