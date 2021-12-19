WATCH: Lee Seo Jin hilariously contradicts himself in new ‘Dr. Park’s Clinic’ teaser

On December 17, TVING released a new teaser for the upcoming medical comedy drama ‘Dr. Park’s Clinic’ and seeing Lee Seo Jin as a money grubbing doctor with a taste for drama is refreshing and a complete riot! The teaser is in an interview format as Lee Seo Jin or Dr. Park passionately rants about his duties as a doctor and the priorities that come with it as Cha Chung Hwa enters the room to ask about the wifi which shatters Dr. Park’s front as he reveals his cheapskate habits in a hilarious manner!

Previously, TVING released stills for the upcoming medical comedy series, showing Lee Seo Jin as a happy-go-lucky doctor who does everything in his power to heal people but in reality, everything about him, including his hair, is fake. He tries hard to gain promotion and bring in more money but to no avail. His assistant, Cha Chung Hwa is another hilarious personality that manages his work in a very strict manner.

The drama is based on the webtoon of the same name and the author who has been in the same line of work as Dr. Park for 20 years therefore she was able to capture the nuances of being a doctor, the hospital environment and the politics that comes along it.

The drama follows Dr. Park Won Jang, who opens the internal medicine clinic with one goal in mind, to be acknowledged as a skilled physician and make lots of money from it. But the dream was too far as soon reality came knocking on the door. With ERs and internet solutions, very few patients would visit the clinic. To make matters worse, his wife, Sa Mo Rim (Ra Mi Ran) believes the advice of medical TV shows over her doctor husband. First episode will be out on January 18.

