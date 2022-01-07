WATCH: Lee Seo Jin reassures himself of his true intentions in the hilarious trailer for ‘Dr. Park’s Clinic’

TVING's original 'Dr. Park’s Clinic' released a new trailer on January 7th. Park Wonjang's 'funny' reality in the published trailer stimulates curiosity. As soon as his clinic opens, they wait patiently for the first patient, but only the water purifier and newspapers come to see Dr. Park. Even after asking for advice from senior medical practitioners, Director Park is confused by the advice of Directors Jimin Ji (Kim Kwang Gyu) and Choi Hyeong Seok (Jung Hyeong Seok), who are closer to schemes than medicine.

Director Park's day is also interesting, suffering from patients who require basic hospital bills. Here, from self-marketing to uninsured treatment, his tearful survival story to save the internal medicine department just before the 'explosion' adds to the laughter. “I will live for my patients! Director Park, who exclaimed, “I will do my best,” The question is can he continue his wise life as a doctor without losing his original intention?

'Dr. Park's Clinic' is a medical comedy depicting the 'funny' reality of a novice doctor who is not even wise. Director Park's story of escaping the fittest, who dreamed of becoming a true doctor, but still struggles between medicine and craftsmanship in a big doctor's office, giving a pleasant laugh and empathy.

Above all, Lee Seo Jin, who is attempting his first comic role. In addition, the synergy of strong acting masters such as Ra Mi Ran, Cha Chung Hwa, Shin Eun Jung, Kim Kwang Gyu, and Jeong Hyeong Seok is also a point to watch for 'Dr. Park’s Clinic'. In addition, director Seo Jun Beom, a 'hitmaker' in the advertising industry, is expected to complete a comedy series by directing and writing the script. TVING's original 'Dr. Park’s Clinic' will be released exclusively on TVING on January 14th.

