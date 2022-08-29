WATCH: Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young share a love-hate relationship in the trailer for ‘The Law Cafe’

On August 29th, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young attracted attention by showing the 'In-depth Interview VER'. 'Trailer 1', contained the thoughts of Kim Jung Ho (Lee Seung Gi) and Kim Yuri (Lee Se Young) related to '17 years of unrequited love' in the drama. The screen depicts the fresh and shiny days of Kim Jung Ho and Kim Yuri. Kim Jung Ho, who saw Kim Yuri in her high school days and her eyes sparkling, and Kim Yuri's friendly college days, who shouted “Kim Jung Ho”.

In the next scene, Kim Yuri crossed her arms and smiled absurdly, "Did I like him?", and Kim Jung Ho, who became the owner of the building, smiled as he faced the tenant Kim Yuri and said, "I?" And the two of them set aside their school days, which were as beautiful as a pure cartoon, and set up a confrontation between the current building owner and the tenant. Also, building owner Kim Jung Ho shouted "Get out now!" to Kim Yuri, but Kim Yuri pointed at Kim Jung Ho and said, "Do it in moderation! Moderately!” she roared, forming a growling chemistry.

Kim Jung Ho, who was eating rice cakes with a bad face, sighed as he looked at the contents certificate in the document envelope, and Kim Yuri said, “If you really want to kick me out, I’ll make it complicated. I'll annoy you." After that, she stormed into Kim Jung Ho's house with a drunken face and amplified his curiosity. Kim Jung Ho was furious, saying, "I'm getting more and more selfish." But when he met Yuri, who was happy under a cherry blossom tree in the past, on the first floor of the Eunha Building, he couldn't hide his embarrassment.

KBS 2TV's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'The Law Cafe' will be delivered to the small screen on September 5th.

