Watch: Lee Seung Gi details the beginning of something great with Lee Se Young in first teaser

Lee Seung Gi will be back on the screens as an actor once again. After discovering his many talents, the artist has built promising singing, acting, and variety careers. His latest will see him acting as a former prosecutor turned landlord and novelist as he falls in love with his tenant played by Lee Se Young. This drama will see their reunion following their impressive roles in ‘A Korean Odyssey/ Hwayugi’.

In the first teaser released for the drama ‘Love According to Law’ (literal translation) or ‘The Law Cafe’, Lee Seung Gi is seen answering questions about himself. Following his introduction where he mentions his name as Kim Jung Ho and works as a lease business plus web novel writer, he goes on to reveal more details. His nicknames, according to himself, include Monster Genius, Man with a Sexy Brain, Crazy Memory, and Face Genius. In the last one, Kim Yu Ri’s character, played by Lee Se Young, is revealed as she expresses disbelief, “Hey! Are you kidding me?” (in an informal tone).

On being asked why he quit being a prosecutor 3 years ago, he passes the question with a strange expression on his face. The last question about his one-sided crush reverts back to Kim Yu Ri’s face as he seemingly dejectedly recalls, “I thought it’ll be alright if I did not see her for a long time, but these days things have begun becoming difficult again.” Scenes of their many meetings play over in the background as they go through various stages of a complex relationship.

Watch the 1st teaser below.

KBS’ ‘Love According to Law’ is set to premiere on August 29 at 9:50 pm KST (6:20 pm IST).

