WATCH: Lee Seung Gi sings Will You Marry Me for Lee Da In at wedding reception

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In, popular K-Drama actors, had the internet enchanted by their magical wedding in Seoul on Friday. The couple exuded a regal aura as they walked down the aisle on their special day. Among their guests were fellow celebrities, friends, and family members from the Korean film and music industries, who joined them as they exchanged their vows. On April 7, the couple exchanged vows and shared their fairytale wedding ceremony with fans worldwide through a multitude of videos and photos posted online. Lee Da In donned a stunning white ballroom gown with shimmering details, coupled with a tiara and veil, creating a truly elegant look. The groom, on the other hand, looked incredibly handsome in a timeless black tuxedo.

Lee Seung Gi’s wedding

The venue was brimming with romance, complemented by luxurious decorations and stunning floral arrangements. However, the spotlight was stolen by the couple's endearing behavior. Lee Da In, the bride, appeared like a fairy-tale princess in an exquisite off-shoulder gown adorned with intricate lacework. Her extravagant tulle veil was held in place by an elegant tiara that kept her sleek hair in check. On the other hand, Lee Seung Gi, the groom, looked dashing in a tailored black velvet suit. Fans got a glimpse of their walk down the aisle in visuals captured at the wedding ceremony.

Lee Seung Gi sings ‘Will You Marry Me’ for Lee Da I

Lee Seung Gi’s Will You Marry Me

"Will You Marry Me" is a popular song by Lee Seung Gi, a South Korean singer, actor, and entertainer. The song was released in 2009 and became a massive hit, earning him numerous awards and recognition. It's a romantic ballad that expresses a man's heartfelt proposal to his significant other, asking her to spend the rest of her life with him. Lee Seung Gi's "Will You Marry Me" gained immense popularity due to its heartfelt lyrics, soothing melody, and Lee Seung Gi's exceptional vocal performance.

The song was an instant hit among fans of Korean ballads and love songs, and it quickly became one of Lee Seung Gi's signature songs. The song's popularity was also fuelled by its use in several Korean dramas, which further increased its exposure to a wider audience. Overall, "Will You Marry Me" is a timeless classic that remains a favorite among fans of Lee Seung Gi and Korean music. To a song as popular and beloved as ‘Will You Marry Me’, a better tribute could not have been given.

