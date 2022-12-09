WATCH: Lee Sun Gyun looks spectacular in the poster of Upcoming SBS revenge drama ‘Payback’

SBS has unveiled a teaser poster for its upcoming thriller and revenge drama ‘Payback,’ featuring the one and only Lee Sun Gyun .

‘Payback’ is a thriller revenge drama which depicts the story of people who risk everything to fight the money cartel which colluded with the law. It is an exciting drama that tells the stories of those who fight against the incompetent and unfair authorities and refuse to keep quiet. The fans' enthusiasm has grown thanks to the intriguing plot.

Lee Sun Gyun’s role in the drama

Lee Sung Gyun will portray the role of Eun Yong, a reclusive money launderer who makes significant earnings as an anonymous hedge fund manager. He uses his intelligence to work in a foreign country and makes a lot of money there, but after some time an unforeseen event forces him to return home.

In the poster

Eun Yong (Lee Sung Gyun) is featured on the poster in a close-up photo. He attracts attention by maintaining eye contact with the camera. He provides us a glimpse into his persona while keeping a forceful gaze and maintaining neutral facial expressions. He radiates a powerful aura, increasing the tension among the viewers.

The photo also has the caption, “I am going to buy off the entire Korean Prosecutor’s Office,” increasing the curiosity among the viewers. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds.

It is scheduled to broadcast every Friday and Saturday on SBS TV at 10 PM KST. ‘Payback’ will air on January 6, 2023.