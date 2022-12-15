WATCH: Lee Sun Kyun, Moon Chae Won and more have their own selfish motives in Payback trailer

On December 15th, the first trailer video of the SBS drama Payback was released. Payback is a drama about the story of 'Eun Yong' and 'Jun Kyung' who fight against the cartel. Lee Sun Kyun plays Eun Yong, a global private equity fund owner and general manager of investment.Moon Chae Won takes on the role of Park Joong Kyung, an elite judicial officer and army major who took the bar exam and took the top position at the training center. In the released teaser, Lee Sun Kyun's colorful appearance was drawn.The video begins with Eun Yong being dragged by a rope in a shabby suit.The unusual past of Eun Yong, who fights wildly at a construction site and rides a horse through the plains of Mongolia, is also revealed.

Army officer Park Joon Kyung (Moon Chae Won), a former prosecutor, also appears.While walking in the rain, Park Joon Kyung screams at someone, "Do you think you can save my mother? How did I lose it?"Indeed, the reason he roars like this is curious. The screen shifts, and Eun Yong is captured watching the situation where Chairman Myeong In Joo (Kim Hong Pa) assaults someone and forcibly writes a contract.He gets on a private plane in a smart suit and predicts a bloody revenge, saying, "They are not the ones to deal with under the law. I'll throw them into the gutter."

Moon Chae Won in the drama:

Moon Chae Won took on the role of Park Joon Kyung, an elite prosecutor and former judicial officer, who passed the bar exam and graduated at the top of the training institute. In the drama Joon Jyung was a more upright and righteous prosecutor than anyone else, but when her only mother fell victim to a gigantic evil and faced a mysterious death, she began taking cold revenge with everything she had. Moon Chae Won has been proving her unique natural and subtle atmosphere and solid and delicate acting skills by performing acting activities without sanctuary, ranging from melodrama, period, and genre. Moon Chae Won will show off with a deeper emotional line and detailed expressive power.